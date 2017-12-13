You are here: Home / Headlines / Big Creek’s “Redneck Christmas Parade” is Saturday night

The final Christmas parade in the county will once again be the 18th Annual Big Creek Redneck Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
redneck santaLineup will begin at 5 p.m. and the parade will be held rain or shine.
“If you can ride it, drag it, pull it, or push it, put a bow on it and enjoy the fun,” Big Creek Mayor Dwight DeVall said. “Everyone’s invited to come down and take part.”

A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the “number one redneck”and a $50 prize for second.
Call 628-6882 after 5 p.m. for more information.

