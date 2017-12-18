Big Creek’s Annual “Redneck” Christmas Parade

by

The annual “Redneck” Christmas Parade in Big Creek attracted a little bit of everything from festively decorated trucks, giant four-wheel drive reindeer, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, rednecks in bath tubs with goats, in outhouses and on horseback. This year’s top prize for the biggest “redneck” went to Freddie Martin, of Banner, and the Glory Train from Sarepta Baptist Church with all its “redneck” add-ons. Among those are Zenda Bethany and Carrie Hickson with their goat Sadie Starr above. Second prize went to the Bullard family for their entry – Randolph the Calico Reindeer.