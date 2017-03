by

BES third grade teachers earned a PREPS Value Added Award for last school year for helping students achieve “exemplary growth” in English and Language Arts. BES was one of 10 schools in the first Congressional District honored. Others included Oxford, Baldwyn, Marshall County, Desoto County, Booneville and Tupelo. Receiving the honors for Bruce were, from left, Emily Snellings, Sissy Tunnell, Stacy Farmer and Ashley Clements. Photo by Joel McNeece