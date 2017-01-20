BES Reading Fair

Among the reading fair winners at Bruce Elementary were A’Marion Fondon, 3rd; Joley Clark, 1st; and Allyson Collins, 2nd in K5. See all the winners in next week's CCJ.
January 20, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – There is nobility in the idea that Mississippians would want to elect judges on a non-partisan basis. The idea that justice has an either … [Read More...]
January 19, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“To me, there is no picture so beautiful as smiling, bright-eyed, happy children; no music so sweet as their clear and ringing laughter.”—P.T. Barnum … [Read More...]
January 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
There’s an old saying that “the person whose problems are all behind them is probably a school bus driver.” I guess I’m one of the “problems.” … [Read More...]
January 18, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
We were so sorry to hear of the death of Col. Charlie Johnson. He and Joel had been corresponding for years, but more in recent months. … [Read More...]
January 17, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – As noted in prior writings, I’ve watched the evolution of the digital divide in Mississippi from several unique vantage points. … [Read More...]
January 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sarah R. Christ, 91, of Sardis, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Cleveland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cleveland. She was born January 27, 1925 in Panola County to Gladys Smith and Bryant Preston Riales. She was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. She is survived by five sons, John W. (Sherry) Christ;
January 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy H. Stewart, 80 of Bruce, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis. Born August 17, 1936 in Grenada, he was the son of Arvin and Mary Coker Stewart. He served 36 years for the Mississippi Department of Employment Security. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. He was a leader of […]
January 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bobbie Jean Henry, 82, Houlka, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at Pontotoc Health Services Hospital. Born January 21, 1934 in Crowder, she was the daughter of the Jake and Winnie McCormick Ledbetter. She was the wife of Reginald Henry. She was a member of Cooke Memorial Baptist Church.
January 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Col. Edwin A. Boland, U.A.S.F. Retired, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at his home in Calhoun City. He was born August 6, 1930, to Eugene and Eddith Burson Boland of Calhoun City. He graduated from Calhoun City High School and received a B.S. degree in Business Administration from Mississippi College. Upon graduation from M.C., […]
