Bea’s Country Kitchen Opens

by

Bea Hall, center, had a ribbon cutting Friday at the opening of her restaurant, Bea’s Country Kitchen. The restaurant is on Hwy 32 in Bruce next to Farm Bureau. She will be open Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays for lunch and dinner and Sundays from 10:30-7 pm. and also offers catering. All you can eat buffet is available Friday and Saturday night and Sundays. She also offers short orders and a salad bar. Family members helping Bea are, back, Angel Edwards, niece; Joann Gaston, daughter; Ben Williams, grandson; Loretta Williams, daughter; and front, Mahalia Hall, daughter and Mary Byrd, daughter. Bea’s County Kitchen phone

number is 662-800-2116.