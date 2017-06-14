Landon Love goes after a fly ball during drills at the Bruce Trojans’ baseball camp Tuesday morning. The camp continues through the week with different ages participating every few days. Photo by Joel McNeece
June 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I walked on to the square looking for some okra, knowing it’s still a bit early, but it was the first week of the farmers’ market in Bruce, so why not … [Read More...]
June 14, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
So much for the bell pepper competition. Our Yellow Lab Charlie decided it was large enough to eat, but then he decided he didn’t like bell pepper, so … [Read More...]
June 13, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
A couple of weeks ago I wrote how the ACLU is suing Madison County over a variety of police tactics, including roadblocks. The suit claims … [Read More...]
June 9, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“There’s small choice in rotten apples.”—Shakespeare I am really quite tired of re-litigating the last election, and as such I really wish that both … [Read More...]
June 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Thursday, June 1 was a horrible day, and yet I saw some of the best of Calhoun County. I had just bought some pizza sticks to deliver to the … [Read More...]
June 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bettye Jean Wilson Johnson, a resident of Nixa, Mo. with her husband Ronald since 2005, passed to her heavenly home June 10, 2017. She was born in Banner, to Cynclair and Inez Wilson in 1933. She graduated from Bruce High School in 1951, then attended business college in Memphis, securing her first job with General […]
June 12, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Virginia Whitt Casey, 75 born January 4, 1942 passed away June 9, 2017 at the home of Robert and Pat Melton, who were her devoted caregivers. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, homemaker, excellent cook, and beautician. She owned and operated Virginia’s Beauty Shop for over 43 years. She was also a faithful member of […]
June 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Davie Quey Oliver, 68 died on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Union Long Term Care in New Albany, Mississippi.
June 8, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lottie B. Potts, 66 of Paris, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at her home in Paris, Mississippi.
