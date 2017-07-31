School doesn't start until next week but the Bruce High School Marching Band was out on the practice field early this morning getting ready for the new year.
July 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I leaned back against the wall, then the spinning started. I couldn’t move. It accelerated to such a degree the force seemed to be peeling my face … [Read More...]
July 26, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
We had a lot of good food at the opening weekend of the Neshoba County Fair– ribs, Boston Butt, shrimp, various dips, Butterfinger ice cream and … [Read More...]
July 25, 2017 By Ray Mosby
MEMPHIS (Tenn.)— One of the things I am most proud of, take the most satisfaction from, occurred 15 years ago this week, and like a lot of things that … [Read More...]
July 25, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi state senator John Polk is one of the good guys helping to improve our state. As a young boy, he saw the potential in his parents’ … [Read More...]
July 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
There was plenty to love about last weekend’s Sawmill Festival in Bruce, but Chad Fletcher’s traveling sawmill demonstration had to be among my … [Read More...]
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Roger Lee Tucker departed this life on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at his home in Calhoun City. He was born September 23, 1967 to Zoila and John Tucker. He was a member of Double Spring MB Church and was a 1986 graduate of Calhoun City High School. He will most be remembered to family as […]
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Frank McKown “Mac” McAlpine, Jr., 58, of Haleyville, AL passed away Monday, July 17, 2017 after a hard-fought battle with cancer over the past two years. He spent his last days surrounded by family and innumerable friends. The outpouring of love and community support for he and his family was a true testament to his […]
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Harold R. Walls, 75, of Calhoun City, a retired trucker died Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at University Medical Center in Grenada. Born June 23, 1942, he was the son of Frank and Mader Stepp Walls. He was the husband of Brenda Walls.
July 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Dorothy Jean Hollingsworth Bryant, 87, passed away peacefully at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City on Saturday, July 29, 2017. Born September 26, 1929, she was the daughter of Robert Clay and Myrt Pumphrey Hollingsworth. She was a retired seamstress from Kellwood and member of Bradford Chapel Baptist Church.
