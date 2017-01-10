Back in school

The long holiday ended for students yesterday (Tuesday) as they returned to Calhoun County Schools. Hopping off the bus at Bruce Elementary are Natalie Aguilar, Carol Russell and Amiyah Freelon. The bus driver is Nikki Necaise. Photo by Joel McNeece
January 10, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – What is the future of public health care in Mississippi if Congress proceeds with the Republican majority’s plan to do away with the … [Read More...]
January 5, 2017 By Ray Mosby
T.S. Eliot rather famously wrote: “This is the way the wold ends…not with a bang, but a whimper.” At this point I could take no small degree of solace … [Read More...]
January 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Everybody loves fireworks, you say...well, Jack doesn’t. Jack is our 11-year-old Yellow Lab who sleeps at the foot of our bed, as he has all his life. … [Read More...]
January 4, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Granddaughter Ellie Kathryn certainly keeps us laughing. She was genuinely surprised that Santa came to see her, because she said she had been bad. … [Read More...]
January 3, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – The legislative battle over the ultimate distribution of some $750 million in economic damages from the BP oil spill settlement was … [Read More...]
January 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Rollon Lee Tutor, 95, of Johnson City, Tn. died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at NHC Healthcare, Johnson City, where he resided with Katie Smith Tutor, his wife of nearly 74 years. He made many friends among the staff and residents of NHC who admired his kindness and the couple’s devotion to each other. He was a […]
January 9, 2017 By Joel McNeece
James Mardie Davis, 87, of Oakland, went to his heavenly home Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Maplewood Rehabilitation in Jackson, Tn. Born April 30, 1929 in Bruce, he was the son of the late Mardie Davis and the late Joyce Gordon Davis. He was the husband of Thelma York Davis.
January 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Patrick Francis Murphy, 85, passed away January 4, 2017 at NMMC-Tupelo. He was born in London, England and served in the British Army. He immigrated to the U.S. in 1968 to become a dual citizen and joined the U.S. Army. After retiring, he was a part of the Army Reserve 17 years. He was an […]
January 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sandra Kay Franklin Cain, 61, of Bruce, went to her heavenly home surrounded by her family Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born July 18, 1955 in Marks, she was the daughter of Alvin and Sally Melton Franklin. She was a retired secretary for Bruce Upper Elementary School. She was a member of […]
