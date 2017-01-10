You are here: Home / Front Page / Back in school

January 10, 2017

school-bus43The long holiday ended for students yesterday (Tuesday) as they returned to Calhoun County Schools. Hopping off the bus at Bruce Elementary are Natalie Aguilar, Carol Russell and Amiyah Freelon. The bus driver is Nikki Necaise. Photo by Joel McNeece

