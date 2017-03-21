Austin serves as page

by

Caden Austin of Bruce recently served as a page for the Mississippi House of Representatives. Pages generally run errands for officials and House staff. Caden is pictured with Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, right, and Representative Jim Beckett, left, who sponsored his visit. Caden is the son of Cody Austin and Claire Clark and attends Bruce High School. When asked about the week, Caden said, “It was quite incredible. My favorite part was either meeting the representatives, lobbyists or senators. Watching session was also fun to sit through.”