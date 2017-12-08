Apartment fire in Vardaman

Fire destroyed some apartments behind Mounce Supermarket in Vardaman Thursday night. Everyone got out safely. Derma, Calhoun City and Chickenbone fire departments all provided support to Vardaman FD.
December 6, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Bruce Lions Club’s annual Christmas parade went off without a hitch this weekend. Last year’s parade was delayed twice due to bad weather, but this … [Read More...]
December 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sitting in the second pew of the beautiful sanctuary of North Oxford Baptist Church, granddaughter Addi Claire had her music books open and was … [Read More...]
December 5, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Mississippi has enough darkness in its history without adding Steve Bannon’s particular variety of it, but it increasingly looks like that is exactly … [Read More...]
December 5, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
On Dec. 10, Mississippi will celebrate its bicentennial. This Saturday will be the big day, coinciding with the opening of the new Museum of … [Read More...]
November 29, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Christmas trees part two: dog/baby proofing. Trees are up, and I have my fingers crossed at the end of every day that they will still be up when I get … [Read More...]
December 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jesse J. Mhoon, 75, of Washington, DC and formerly of Webster County, passed away Monday, Nov 27 at the family residence in Washington.
December 7, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jessie Mae Blaylock, 88, of Southaven, departed this life on December 5, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Desoto-Southaven surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 27, 1929 in Derma.
December 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
John Edward Brasher, 70 of Bruce, passed this earthly life Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 in Yalobusha County. He was born June 12, 1947 in Bruce, the son of Eron L. and Mary Margaret Daniels Brasher. He was a deacon at Bruce First Baptist Church.
December 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Helen Maxine Aston Braddock, 84, passed away Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. She was born January 6, 1933 to James Earl and Ethel Octavia Singleton Aston. She was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.
