Another successful Relay

Calhoun County's 2017 Relay For Life wrapped up Friday night in Bruce and was another success. See more pictures from the event in this week's CCJ. Photo by Lisa McNeece
April 20, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Most people don’t know what they are doing and a lot of them are really good at it.”—George Carlin It is a phenomenon that while existing for a … [Read More...]
April 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
How do you solve poverty? That is ultimately the most crippling dilemma for Calhoun County, all of Mississippi and possibly the nation. … [Read More...]
April 19, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
With my younger sister Deanna and kids in town, we had Easter dinner at my mother’s house Sunday. We divided the cooking, and at my house Jo Ellen … [Read More...]
April 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
STARKVILLE – Of all the characters I’ve come to know in almost four decades of writing about Mississippi politics, none is more memorable than State … [Read More...]
April 13, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Easter is Sunday morning. Sunday morning the Easter Bunny will make his annual appearance in front yards, weather allowing, and in living rooms if it … [Read More...]
April 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Alfred Wesley Parker, 85, went to his heavenly home in Big Creek surrounded by loved ones.
April 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charles Henry Ferguson, 82, passed away Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at his home in Mantee, MS.
April 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bobbie Jean Wilson was born December 2, 1935 in Bruce, MS to Alice Ellen Chrestman Wilson ( Ellen) and Robert Edward Wilson.
April 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Billy Frank Goodwin, 46, of Calhoun City, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Born December 21, 1970, he was the son of Robert Van Goodwin and Lucille Nichols Melton. Retired from the construction business, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
