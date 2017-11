by

The annual Sweet Potato Festival will close out this Saturday with the banquet to be held at the Front Porch at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Annual awards including Mayor’s Cup, Young Farmer, Pioneer and Mama Grace will be presented.

This year’s Sweet Potato Queens will be recognized along with cooking, writing and poster winners.

Tickets can be purchased at BancorpSouth Bank in Vardaman.