Allen Dearing Magic

Lewis Memorial UMC Pastor Allen Dearing has many hobbies, including magic. He routinely performs tricks for the children at the LMUMC day care. Read more about him in our "Calhoun Pastors" section.
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“Be polite, write diplomatically; even in a declaration of war, one observes the rules of politeness,” Otto von Bismarck said. Maybe in your time, … [Read More...]
March 15, 2017 By Joel McNeece
He has ears softer than a brand new Teddy bear. His cool nose pressed against your cheek forces you to give in to his demands for a hug, and those … [Read More...]
March 15, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
The weather during spring break is always awful– cold and rainy, and this year is no exception. … [Read More...]
March 15, 2017 By Sid Salter
STARKVILLE – My wife and I are in our 50s and chase grandchildren. So, in my health insurance, do I need maternity coverage? Does my wife need … [Read More...]
March 13, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi’s population has almost stopped growing for the first time in 50 years. Mississippi has grown less than .7 percent since the year 2000. … [Read More...]
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Billy Penson, 51, died Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo.
March 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Annie Marie “Ree” Usher, 57 of Bruce, MS died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at her home in Bruce.
March 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Gelacio “Angel” Suasti Vega, 36, of Vardaman, went to be with our Lord on March 7, 2017 in Queretaro, Mexico. He was born on December 22, 1980 in Queretaro, Mx. He moved to Mississippi at the age of 15 and later became owner and operator of “Angel’s Concrete Finishers.”
March 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Louise K. Smith, 96, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Mar. 13, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Health Care Nursing Home in Calhoun City. She was born January 30, 1921 in Paris, the daughter of Earl and Anna Harvey Kisner She was a graduate of Bruce High School and was retired from Stubbs’ Department Store and the […]
