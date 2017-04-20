All seven county baseball and softball teams in the postseason

by

The baseball and softball playoffs have come into shape for most of Calhoun County's teams with some beginning play tonight and others tomorrow, weather permitting.

The Bruce Lady Trojans and Calhoun Academy Cougars finished the regular season in the highest positions. The Cougars finished second in their region but won't begin playoff action until the first of May. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to open postseason play Friday. They will face the winner of Baldwyn and Ingomar who play tonight (Thursday). If the Lady Trojans were to advance they would meet Strayhorn in the second round.

Calhoun City's Lady Wildcats and the Vardaman Lady Rams both finished third in their regions. Calhoun City will meet Mantachie in the opening round and face Riverside in the second round should they advance. Vardaman faces Biggersville in the opening round and then would meet Ray Brooks if they advance.

Bruce and Vardaman baseball teams both finished third in their respective regions. Vardaman opens the playoffs tonight at Pine Grove. They would face the Falkner and Broad Street winner in the second round should they advance. Bruce will begin playoff action against Leland. It isn't yet know if they will try to play today (Thursday) or Friday. Should they advance to the second round they would draw the East Union-Coahoma County winner.

Calhoun City finished fourth in the baseball region and will meet Riverside in the opening round. They are scheduled to play a doubleheader there starting at 4 p.m. Friday. If a game three is needed it would be in Calhoun City Monday at 5 p.m. If they advance they would see the Ingomar and JZ George winner in the next round.