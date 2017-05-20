Academy Science Fair Winners

Calhoun Academy students Ellen Harrell, 3rd, and Layla Bramlitt, 2nd, placed at the State Science Fair held at Hinds Community College. See more Science winners in this week's CCJ.
May 18, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Contrary to the old idiom and much to the chagrin of President Donald Trump and his supporters, these days all roads lead to Russia. … [Read More...]
May 18, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Madison county Sheriff Randy Tucker isn’t the only person who has been caught up in the constitutionality of road blocks. It’s a question that even … [Read More...]
May 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County Supervisors were asked to reverse two of their previous decisions Monday. They granted one and not the other, and both were the right … [Read More...]
May 17, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Just six days after grandson Jack was born, we said goodbye to our 11-1/2 year old Yellow Lab Jack. … [Read More...]
May 12, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
So now Jackson will have yet another mayor. Let’s pray he’s a good one. Incumbent Mayor Tony Yarber only received five percent of the vote. Ouch. … [Read More...]
May 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Cecil Delane Holder, 91, went to his heavenly home Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at Baptist Nursing Home in Calhoun City. Born March 8, 1926, he was the son of Everett and Rosie Collums Holder. He and his wife, Lurlene were married 70 years. He was a member of Derma Baptist Church, as well as a […]
May 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Elizabeth Ann Bagwell, 65, of Bruce, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. Born April 16, 1952 in Memphis, she was the daughter of A.W. and Lois Tucker Carson. She was the wife of the late Wilburn Bagwell. She was a devoted homemaker. She was a member of Antioch Baptist […]
May 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jo Ann Walton, 68, peacefully passed away on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14, 2017 at Select Specialty Hospital in Jackson, surrounded by loving family members after a short, but brave health battle. She was born March 12, 1949 in Shaw, as the third and youngest child of J.C. and Pauline McClure. She graduated from Shaw High School before […]
May 16, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charlotte Jeanette Mulkey Melton left this world Friday, April 21, 2017 in a Texarkana, Tx. Hospice facility. She was born January 18, 1940 in Bruce. She attended Bruce School district and was awarded a GED from Texarkana, Tx. She was a retired hairstylist and member of Hilcrest Baptist Church.
