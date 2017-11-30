Academy Reading Fair

Best of Reading Fair winners at Calhoun Academy are, Abby James, Tate Porter, Ethan Parker, Sara Jane Parker. See more winners in this week's CCJ.
November 29, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Christmas trees part two: dog/baby proofing. Trees are up, and I have my fingers crossed at the end of every day that they will still be up when I get … [Read More...]
November 29, 2017 By Joel McNeece
My wife Lisa and I spent the Thanksgiving weekend putting up our Christmas decorations at both The Journal and house. I’m one who loves to see them go … [Read More...]
November 28, 2017 By Charlie Mitchell
When a patient shows up with an ailment, a doctor is sometimes able to cure the ailment. At other times, the doctor is limited to treating the … [Read More...]
November 26, 2017 By Ray Mosby
Over the years I have just found it easier to say “Clarksdale” when people ask me where I am from, but longtime readers know that my actual hometown … [Read More...]
November 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Turkey, dressing, sweet potato casserole, hamburger pie, pecan pie and more will be on the Thanksgiving table this week. I’m already giving thanks to … [Read More...]
November 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Martha Nell Russell Havens, 80, of Calhoun City, departed this life for the life eternal at her daughter’s residence in Nettleton Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 after an extended illness. She was diagnosed with cancer one month after her husband, Charles Curtis Havens, died August 13, 2003.
November 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ruthie Lee White, 85 of Calhoun City, died Friday, Nov. 24, 2017 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.
November 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Frank Fernandez, Jr., 86, of Coffeeville, long-time educator, passed away November 20, 2017 at the Yalobusha General Hospital in Water Valley. He was born December 14, 1930 in Memphis, to Frank Sr. and Catherine Mae Johnson Fernandez.
November 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Ivy June Cost Estes, 80, passed this life on November 21, 2017 at St. Bernard Hospital in Jonesboro, Ar. She was born June 6, 1937 in Bruce, to Antone Truett and Margie Marie Morgan Cost. She was a secretary and bookkeeper for Helena Water Company in Helena, AR until her retirement. Ivy was a graduate […]
