Academy Art

2nd Grade District Art Winners from Calhoun Academy include, from left, Caylee Smith, Aubrey Nelson, Jillian Bramlitt, Jaxon McCostlin and Dawson Nichols. Nelson also won at the state level. See more winners in this week's CCJ.
May 2, 2017 By Sid Salter
May 1, 2017 By Ray Mosby
May 1, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
April 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
April 26, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
April 28, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Pamela Sue Stephenson Hand of Senatobia, formerly of Pittsboro, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2017, after a very brief illness with a GBM brain tumor. She went to Heaven, surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born August 3, 1959 in Tupelo, to James Bruce Stephenson and Annie Margaret Mabry Stephenson. She […]
April 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jimmy Ray Griffin, 71, of Houlka, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford. He was retired from Calhoun County District 2 Maintenance Department as a truck driver operator. Born June 4, 1945, in Calhoun County, he was the son of Joseph and Janet Peden Griffin.
April 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jeania Branum, 89, widow of Charles Edwin Branum, passed away April 24, 2017 in Bruce Community Living Center. She was born in Bruce on April 8, 1928 to Hilton and Jewel Jenkins. She resided in Memphis many years and returned to Bruce December 2011. She was a member of Old Field Methodist Church.
April 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Myrtle Barefield, 100, of Bruce, passed away Monday, Apr. 24, 2017, at Bruce Community Living Center. Born December 31, 1916 in Rocky Mount community, she was the daughter of Floyd and Lonie Logan Sartin. She was the wife of the late Hubert Barefield. She was a member of Thorn Church of God.
