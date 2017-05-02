You are here: Home / Front Page / Academy Art

ca art452nd Grade District Art Winners from Calhoun Academy include, from left, Caylee Smith, Aubrey Nelson, Jillian Bramlitt, Jaxon McCostlin and Dawson Nichols. Nelson also won at the state level. See more winners in this week's CCJ.

