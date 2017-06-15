You are here: Home / Front Page / 4H District Horse Show

4H District Horse Show

June 15, 2017 by

4-H Laura 1Laura McGreger won 1st place in 8-11 age group poles, 1st place 8-11 age group Barrel Racing, 3rd place 8-11 age group Stake Race, 2nd place Jr. High Point  Horse Award, and 3rd place Speed Event High Point Horse Award.

Filed Under: Front Page