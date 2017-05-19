by

Calhoun County 4-H Handy Helpers club met recently to plant the annual 4-H butterfly garden. The youth met and discussed the placement of the various plants followed by planting. The flowering plants were selected to aid in attracting butterflies. Back, from left, Coby Necaise, Cane Necaise, Trent Barnett, Hayden Barnett, Jillian Bramlitt, Lia Melton, Anna Grace McGonagill, Jess Russell, Hagen Russell; Front, Cole Brandon and Slade Miller. Kristy Barnett, 4-H volunteer, Stephanie Hitt, MSU Extension Program Associate and Trent Barnett, MSU Extension Agent assisted with the project.