4-H Banquet

Kathrine Rowlen, left, won the Senior Horse Award, and Laura McGregor, right, won the Junior Horse Award at the annual 4-H Awards Banquet in Pittsboro. Supervisor Barney Wade was the presenter. See more photos from the banquet in this week's CCJ.
November 14, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Darce L. Stricklin, 62 of Calhoun City, died Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis.
November 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Frankie Davis Albright, 62, died Monday, Nov. 13 in the care of Methodist Hospice of Memphis after a short and courageous battle with brain cancer. A native of Memphis, she is predeceased by her father, Bill Davis.
November 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
J.R. Penick, 92, passed away Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at his home in Houston. He was born in Vardaman on May 28, 1925 to John Russell and Grace Ferguson Penick. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in WWII as a gunnery instructor. After the war he and his wife returned to Vardaman […]
November 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charles A. Melton, lovingly known as Chuck, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 in the presence of loved ones. He was born in Big Creek, and went on to be a decorated Vietnam veteran and retired member of the civil service.
