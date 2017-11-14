You are here: Home / Front Page / 4-H Banquet

4-H Banquet

November 14, 2017 by

4-H Banquet_HorseKathrine Rowlen, left,  won the Senior Horse Award, and Laura McGregor, right, won the Junior Horse Award at the annual 4-H Awards Banquet in Pittsboro. Supervisor Barney Wade was the presenter. See more photos from the banquet in this week's CCJ.

Filed Under: Front Page