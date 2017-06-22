1952 Chancery Clerk’s office

Standing, Doug Wilson and Jim Ray, sheriff, and seated, Virginia Carter, J.E. Carter, Calhoun County Chancery Clerk, and Mary Lou Starks. Picture provided by John Carter.
June 22, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
Mississippi voters need to get up to speed on the debate about highway funding. There’s a lot of money on the line. How much money? TRIP, a national … [Read More...]
June 22, 2017 By Ray Mosby
“Hello, darkness, my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again..”—Paul Simon I sometimes think the best metaphor for contemporary America is two … [Read More...]
June 21, 2017 By Joel McNeece
I remain amazed with each passing day at all the things two little girls with smiles that could melt the North Pole can get me to do. … [Read More...]
June 21, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
Our beach vacation is over and it could not have been better, despite a day of rain. … [Read More...]
June 20, 2017 By Wyatt Emmerich
In a world changing at an ever-increasing pace, the spring convocation of the Delta Council stands as a monument to the old days. The Thursday … [Read More...]
June 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Rosie Marie Freelon, 67, of Bruce, died Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Baptist Hospital-Desoto.
June 22, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Margurite Womble, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 21 at Merit Health Systems in Brandon. Doodle, as she was fondly called, left this world peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior after battling dementia for many years at The Brandon Nursing and Rehab Center. She graduated from Derma High School and moved to Grenada shortly […]
June 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Terrance Lashon Parker, 44, peacefully slipped away in his sleep May 22, 2017. He was born November 15, 1972, to Hallie ‘Buck’ and Mary Fox Parker in Houston. Affectionately known as ‘Shon’, he confessed a hope in Christ and joined Porters Chapel A.M.E. Church at an early age. He was a 1992 graduate of Calhoun […]
June 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Linda Gail Creel, 62, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Pryor Funeral Home is in charge of the services. Arrangements are not complete at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
