1952 Chancery Clerk’s office

June 22, 2017

1952 Chancery Clerk officeStanding, Doug Wilson and Jim Ray, sheriff, and seated, Virginia Carter, J.E. Carter, Calhoun County Chancery Clerk, and Mary Lou Starks. Picture provided by John Carter.

