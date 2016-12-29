Headlines
Three arrested in Calhoun City armed robbery
December 29, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Three Calhoun City men were arrested Tuesday night for a robbery that took place in a car parked at Oakwood Apartments in Calhoun City last Saturday night. … [Read More...]
Top 10 Stories of 2016 in Calhoun County
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Following is the list of top 10 stories of the year in Calhoun County as voted on by the staff of The Journal. … [Read More...]
Blood drives planned in Vardaman, Bruce
December 24, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding community blood drives in Vardaman and Bruce next week. … [Read More...]
Lady Wildcats, Lady Trojans earn wins in Cal-Chick Challenge
December 31, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Bruce and Calhoun City girls were the only winners for Calhoun County in Friday's Cal-Chick Challenge at Okolona. … [Read More...]
Rams fall at home to Tishomingo 6-3
December 30, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
The Vardaman Rams lost their first home match of the season Monday, falling 6-3 to visiting Tishomingo County High … [Read More...]
Bruce, ‘City win in first Ray Brown Classic
December 28, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Bruce and Calhoun City boys both earned wins Tuesday in the first annual Ray Brown Classic. … [Read More...]
Is this Alabama football team the best in college football history?
December 28, 2016 By Rick Cleveland
So, is this Alabama football team the best in college football history? … [Read More...]
Melissa Edmondson
December 28, 2016 By Celia Hillhouse
“All of my daddy’s family say that I cook more like my Mamaw Altha Morgan than anyone else in the … [Read More...]
Tania Nelson
December 21, 2016 By Celia Hillhouse
Tania Nelson of Vardaman learned mostly on her own to cook, but as an adult she got a lot of help … [Read More...]
Award winning pies
December 20, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Recipes released for award winning pies in Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival recipe contest. … [Read More...]
Linda Bennett
December 14, 2016 By Celia Hillhouse
Linda Mosley Bennett says she is “old-fashioned” about Christmas. She likes to make Christmas candy … [Read More...]
Becketts, Fultons, Edwards among Christmas Lighting winners
December 22, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Christmas Lighting Winners in the annual contest sponsored by the Twentieth Century Club of Bruce … [Read More...]
Christmas Spirit alive and well around Calhoun County
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Christmas Spirit is alive and well in Calhoun County where countless stories of giving and … [Read More...]
Vanlandingham elected to lead Bruce Chamber in 2017
December 21, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Jay Vanlandingham, Bruce Telephone Company manager, will be the next president of the Bruce Chamber … [Read More...]
Bruce Christmas Parade is on for Thursday night
December 20, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
Bruce Christmas parade will be Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. after two weather cancellations. … [Read More...]
Sweet potatoes are 10th in commodity value
December 20, 2016 By Bonnie Coblentz
The estimated $7.6 billion value of Mississippi agriculture increased by 1.8 percent in 2016, … [Read More...]
Storm damages properties on CR 433
December 19, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Dan Parker said it lasted less than a minute. … [Read More...]
Calhoun City Elementary K4 students visit the nursing home
December 19, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun City Elementary's K4 students spread Christmas cheer at the Calhoun County Nursing Home in … [Read More...]
Supervisors told WMA may be target of closure again
December 18, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Ted Foster, of Pontotoc, a former state legislator, told Calhoun County Supervisors Wednesday he … [Read More...]
Bruce Parade is cancelled, other events will go forward
December 16, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Due to rainy weather forecast for the weekend, the Bruce Christmas parade has been cancelled, but … [Read More...]
Ferguson earns Bruce Rotary honor
December 15, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for December is Rudy Ferguson, son of Sherry Ferguson and Joe Paul … [Read More...]
Sarah Baker shares tales from her search for missing dog
December 15, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Sarah Baker, of Bruce, has turned a five-week adventure filled with ups and downs into a new book … [Read More...]
CCMS Christmas giving project honors veterans
December 14, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Social Studies students at Calhoun City Middle School have been honoring veterans for years with … [Read More...]
New counseling service opens in Calhoun City
December 14, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Eleanor Watson with Compassion Counseling told the Calhoun City Chamber Tuesday she has opened an … [Read More...]
Calhoun senator Russell Jolly honored by MML
December 13, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) recently honored Senator Russell Jolly of District 8 for his … [Read More...]
Retirement ceremony for Justice Lamar is Dec. 15
December 13, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Mississippi Supreme Court will honor Justice Ann H. Lamar at a retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. … [Read More...]
Academy puts together boxes for international project
December 11, 2016 By Amber Lynn Farmer of the Academy Character
Calhoun Academy encouraged its students to participate in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas … [Read More...]
Bruce man arrested for embezzlement at Oxford restaurant
December 8, 2016 By The Oxford Eagle
The Oxford Police Department arrested a Bruce resident for allegedly embezzling $15,000. … [Read More...]
It’s not about the money, but the honey
December 8, 2016 By Joel McNeece
It’s not about the money for Pete Vaughn, but the honey. The Bruce resident harvests almost 200 … [Read More...]
Wright tells Bruce board he wants to expand BCLC facility, Reconnect Therapy on square
December 7, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Doug Wright, owner of Bruce Community Living Center (BCLC), told the Bruce Board of Aldermen Tuesday … [Read More...]
Vardaman Municipal Complex nearing completion
December 7, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
Mayor James Casey told the board last night at the regular meeting that the new municipal complex … [Read More...]
Derma appoints three to election commissioner posts
December 7, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
Derma board of aldermen approved three election commissioners– Deborah Phillips, Jack Curtis and … [Read More...]
‘City board salutes state champion Wildcats
December 7, 2016 By Celia Hillhouse
Calhoun City aldermen approved a resolution of appreciation of the Calhoun City High School football … [Read More...]
More shuffling of parade dates; Calhoun City, Big Creek now up first on Saturday
December 6, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Last week’s heavy rains forced lots of changes for Christmas parades around the county. … [Read More...]
Moore joins board of supervisors; paving approved for multi-purpose building
December 5, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County supervisors welcomed a new board member, approved paving around the multi-purpose … [Read More...]
Calhoun City captures 2A State Championship with 22-8 win over Bay Springs
December 3, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Calhoun City Wildcats capped off a dominant season with a state championship last Friday … [Read More...]
Easley back in custody after he’s caught in Webster County
December 3, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Daniel Easley, who escaped from a work detail at the Calhoun County Jail in a patrol car five days … [Read More...]
Bruce, Calhoun City and Vardaman Christmas Parades postponed
December 2, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Bruce and Vardaman Christmas Parades have both been postponed. … [Read More...]
Rochell appeal for parole denied by Supreme Court regarding 1992 murder case
December 1, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Supreme Court of Mississippi has denied an appeal of Arvin Dale Rochell who was seeking parole. … [Read More...]
Career Center, Academy hosting blood drives next week
December 1, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Calhoun County Career and Technical Center’s Health Science class will be sponsoring a blood … [Read More...]
Bruce, Calhoun City Christmas Parades are Saturday; Vardaman is next Monday
November 30, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Bruce and Calhoun City will host their annual Christmas parades this Saturday, kicking off a flurry … [Read More...]
Homer Moore wins district two supervisor runoff
November 30, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Homer Moore will become the next supervisor in district two after defeating Kevin Chrestman Tuesday … [Read More...]
Golliday, Fleming attend first meeting after school board victories
November 29, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County’s newly elected school board members - Janice Golliday of Bruce and Will Fleming of … [Read More...]
Calhoun unemployment remains low
November 29, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County unemployment continues to remain at its lowest mark in nearly two decades according … [Read More...]
Coffeeville native serves in Pearl Harbor 75 years after attack that led U.S. into WWII
November 29, 2016 By Dusty Good
PEARL HARBOR – As the nation pauses to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred 75 years … [Read More...]
Authorities searching for escaped inmate
November 27, 2016 By Lisa McNeece
Law enforcement authorities are searching near Maben for a Calhoun county inmate who left a work … [Read More...]
Academy quiz bowl team excels at Ole Miss competition
November 25, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun Academy’s Academic Quiz Bowl Team attended the 2016 Brain Brawl at Ole Miss last week. … [Read More...]
Aquatic therapy among new programs coming to Baptist Calhoun
November 24, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Dene Fulton told the Bruce Rotary Club last week the new physical therapy center opening next spring … [Read More...]
What I’m thankful for…
November 24, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Bruce Elementary students express what they're thankful for on this Thanksgiving holiday in their … [Read More...]
Bruce Elementary students tell how they would cook a Thanksgiving Turkey
November 23, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Bruce Elementary third graders took a moment before leaving school to write out detailed … [Read More...]
First of four Christmas parades, flurry of other events start next week
November 23, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County families will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, which means Christmas … [Read More...]
Operation Christmas Child again a success around Calhoun
November 23, 2016 By Joel McNeece
More than 2,000 boxes of goods from all over the county were gathered at Derma Baptist Church last … [Read More...]
Baptist Calhoun earns state honor
November 23, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Baptist Calhoun, formerly Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City, has been honored by the … [Read More...]
Bruce Rotary begins work on annual Christmas baskets project
November 22, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The Bruce Rotary Club is making preparations for its 17th year of providing Christmas baskets for … [Read More...]
Accelerated Reading program sidekicks, heroes and superheroes
November 19, 2016 By Mikayla Shelton of the Skuna River Review
We all know that sometimes reading is not the most exciting part of the school year. The majority of … [Read More...]
Fourth Egg Bowl Run coming through Calhoun County Nov. 21
November 18, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Ole Miss and Mississippi State will face off for the 113th Battle for the Golden Egg on Saturday, … [Read More...]
Goodman scholarship banquet is Nov. 26
November 18, 2016 By Joel McNeece
The 33rd Annual A.D. Goodman Scholarship Banquet will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. at the … [Read More...]
Calhoun City band members try out for Lions’ All State Band
November 18, 2016 By Dustin Thrasher
Calhoun City band members Julien Jennings, Tony Toups, Anna Kathryn Edgeworth, Audrey Hardaway, … [Read More...]
Calvin & April Johnson reminisce of their life with Arabian horses
November 17, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Calvin Johnson, of Bruce, knows horses, Arabians to be exact, like few others. It’s a gift he was … [Read More...]
Vardaman FFA performs well at national competition
November 17, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Members of the Vardaman FFA Chapter in Mississippi were among teams participating in the National … [Read More...]
Nov. 29 runoff to feature D2 supervisor, supreme court race
November 16, 2016 By Joel McNeece
All Calhoun County voters will have the opportunity to go to the polls Nov. 29 to vote in a runoff, … [Read More...]
