Sissy Tunnell earns school district Teacher of Year honor

January 26, 2017 By

Sissy Tunnell never wanted to be anything but a school teacher. … [Read More...]

Hard work of students a decade ago evident in Friday program honoring Gen. Fox Conner

January 26, 2017 By

In 2007 the U.S. History class at Calhoun City High School went on a quest to build a proper memorial for a military hero who had been all but forgotten. His name was Major General Fox Conner, born in … [Read More...]

Vanlandingham outlines new vision for Bruce Chamber

January 25, 2017 By

Jay Vanlandingham, incoming president of the Bruce Chamber of Commerce, outlined some of his goals for the organization at their monthly meeting Monday in the Bruce Museum. … [Read More...]

Sports

Different game today in NFL, just look at the wide receivers

January 25, 2017 By

So much about professional football has changed and evolved since this writer first began to watch in the late 1950s and … [Read More...]

Team chemistry a key for Wilbanks, Cougars

January 24, 2017 By

It hasn’t been the best of seasons for the Calhoun Academy Cougars, but senior John Riley Wilbanks said all their goals … [Read More...]

‘Cats sweep the Trojans; Rams split with Tremont

January 24, 2017 By

Calhoun City completed a sweep of rival Bruce last Friday night to send both in opposite directions as the district … [Read More...]

Cougars aim for second in district; junior high wins title

January 23, 2017 By

Calhoun Academy lost their home matchup with district leader Kemper last week, but the Cougars are still in position to … [Read More...]

Recipes

Bill Fleming

January 25, 2017 By

Retired teacher, coach and administrator Bill Fleming of Calhoun City “always tweaks recipes and … [Read More...]

Jan Cook

January 18, 2017 By

Jan Cook of Vardaman always uses the sweet potato casserole recipe of Mrs. Laudrey Alexander that … [Read More...]

Haley Bollinger

January 11, 2017 By

In the sixth grade at Vardaman, Haley Bollinger did her class “how-to presentation” on making … [Read More...]

Melissa Edmondson

December 28, 2016 By

“All of my daddy’s family say that I cook more like my Mamaw Altha Morgan than anyone else in the … [Read More...]

Corbitt, Clements running again in Derma, Vardaman

January 25, 2017 By

Derma and Vardaman had the only election qualifiers over the past week with just over a month left … [Read More...]

Chamber Award voting underway; Ace Cannon to perform at annual banquet

January 24, 2017 By

The Bruce Chamber of Commerce will honor local citizens and businesses at its annual banquet … [Read More...]

Seven sent to hospital after three car wreck in Bruce Sunday afternoon

January 23, 2017 By

Seven people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a three-car accident on Hwy. … [Read More...]

Jones found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison

January 23, 2017 By

Frankie Jones will serve the rest of his life in prison after a Calhoun County jury found him guilty … [Read More...]

Jesse Yancy Library hosting Beatles program tonight at theater on Bruce Square

January 23, 2017 By

The Jesse Yancy Memorial Library invites everyone to “Come Together” for a special program on the … [Read More...]

Baptist Health VP to speak at CEDA banquet, Jan. 26

January 20, 2017 By

The Calhoun Economic Development Association (CEDA) will celebrate local business and industry while … [Read More...]

Academy students shadow various careers as part of English class project

January 20, 2017 By

The Calhoun Academy senior class had to shadow careers that they would like to pursue in the future … [Read More...]

Lawrence King – 60 years and counting in the lumber industry

January 19, 2017 By

Leaning against a tall stack of freshly planed lumber, Lawrence King takes in the sights and sounds … [Read More...]

Catholic Charities hosts “Culture of Encounter” event in Vardaman

January 19, 2017 By

VARDAMAN-- Nearly 150 people of different cultures in Northeast Mississippi gathered last Friday at … [Read More...]

Maddox earns leadership honor from Bruce Rotary

January 19, 2017 By

Walt Maddox, son of Bryan and Paula Maddox, was recently honored with the monthly leadership award … [Read More...]

Derma’s Mays, Vardaman’s Casey and Holmes are first to qualify for municipal races

January 18, 2017 By

Derma alderwoman Kendra Mays was the first municipal qualifier in the county as she seeks a second … [Read More...]

MSU students present marketing plan at Sweet Potato Council annual meeting

January 18, 2017 By

The local Sweet Potato Council heard a marketing plan from a couple of Mississipi students and named … [Read More...]

Jones’ murder trial begins in Pittsboro

January 17, 2017 By

The murder trial of a Pittsboro man started today in Calhoun County Circuit Court. … [Read More...]

Bridge replacement approved; new deputy chancery clerk hired by supervisors

January 17, 2017 By

Calhoun County Supervisors approved a bridge replacement and made appointments to two positions at … [Read More...]

Pittsboro sales tax revenue among few still on rise

January 13, 2017 By

Sales tax revenue across Calhoun County for the current fiscal year is down mostly, except for … [Read More...]

Davis serving on Secret Service detail for Trump

January 13, 2017 By

Patrick M. Davis, right, United States Secret Service Special Agent and a native of Bruce, was … [Read More...]

Charlie Johnson – proud veteran, Calhoun County native

January 12, 2017 By

Charlie “Sonny” Johnson is someone I’ve only visited with in person maybe once or twice, and yet I … [Read More...]

‘City Chamber sets annual banquet for April

January 11, 2017 By

Calhoun City Chamber President Laura Edwards informed members the annual awards banquet will be … [Read More...]

Adjutant General Boyles to headline Conner event

January 11, 2017 By

Adjutant General  Janson D. Boyles will be among the outstanding speakers honoring  the legendary … [Read More...]

Vardaman Town Hall blends old with new

January 11, 2017 By

There’s plenty to love about the new Vardaman Town Hall from the antique pressed tin on the 15-foot … [Read More...]

Banner man charged, Gauley house burglary

January 10, 2017 By

A Banner man has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest and a warrant has … [Read More...]

Early June is projected opening date for new ‘City Sonic

January 10, 2017 By

Calhoun City’s new Sonic should be open by the beginning of summer and will be located on the vacant … [Read More...]

Qualifying now underway for all mayors, aldermen

January 10, 2017 By

No one had qualified to run in this year’s municipal elections as of Tuesday morning across the … [Read More...]

County unemployment at lowest level in years

January 10, 2017 By

Unemployment in Calhoun County remains on pace to finish at its lowest mark in two decades according … [Read More...]

Jones, Bobo first two in race for D1 Supervisor

January 6, 2017 By

Calhoun County voters in district one will elect a supervisor in November. The field is at two thus … [Read More...]

Monday blood drive in Calhoun City hopes to aid statewide shortage

January 6, 2017 By

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is experiencing a critical need for donors … [Read More...]

Supreme Court Justices Maxwell, Chamberlin take oath in Jackson

January 5, 2017 By

New Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Chamberlin and incumbent Justices James W. Kitchens, James D. … [Read More...]

Willie Mays finds his calling in the kitchen

January 5, 2017 By

Willie Mays dreams of one day owning his own restaurant and cooking foods from various cultures from … [Read More...]

Major General Fox Conner will be honored at Jan. 27 CCHS event, new biography released

January 4, 2017 By

Calhoun City High School Principal Mike Ray is inviting the public to honor one of Mississippi’s … [Read More...]

Sonic returning to Calhoun City

January 4, 2017 By

Sonic will be returning to Calhoun City, according to Mayor J.R. Denton as reported at the monthly … [Read More...]

Ordinance requiring helmets for all bicycle riders pondered in Bruce

January 4, 2017 By

The Bruce Board of Aldermen tabled a proposed ordinance requiring the wearing of safety helmets for … [Read More...]

Farmer buys lot off Pittsboro Square, planning to put in business

January 4, 2017 By

Pittsboro Town Clerk Amy White told the board Tuesday night Guy Farmer Jr. has purchased the former … [Read More...]

Vardaman senior citizens’ center must move

January 4, 2017 By

The Vardaman Board of Aldermen met for the first time in their new town complex Tuesday night. … [Read More...]

Supervisors reappoint Clanton as board attorney for 2017

January 3, 2017 By

Calhoun County Supervisors unanimously agreed to rehire Sonny Clanton as board attorney at their … [Read More...]

Bruce man charged with attempted murder after shooting at brother, cousins

January 3, 2017 By

A Bruce man has been charged with attempted murder after an altercation with his brother and two … [Read More...]

Reynolds to graduate from UM law school, achieve life goal

January 3, 2017 By

Adreain Reynolds of Bruce will graduate from law school at Ole Miss this May. “I never thought I’d … [Read More...]

Three arrested in Calhoun City armed robbery

December 29, 2016 By

Three Calhoun City men were arrested Tuesday night for a robbery that took place in a car parked at … [Read More...]

Top 10 Stories of 2016 in Calhoun County

December 28, 2016 By

Following is the list of top 10 stories of the year in Calhoun County as voted on by the staff of … [Read More...]

Blood drives planned in Vardaman, Bruce

December 24, 2016 By

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding community blood drives in Vardaman and Bruce next … [Read More...]

Becketts, Fultons, Edwards among Christmas Lighting winners

December 22, 2016 By

Christmas Lighting Winners in the annual contest sponsored by the Twentieth Century Club of Bruce … [Read More...]

Christmas Spirit alive and well around Calhoun County

December 21, 2016 By

The Christmas Spirit is alive and well in Calhoun County where countless stories of giving and … [Read More...]

Vanlandingham elected to lead Bruce Chamber in 2017

December 21, 2016 By

Jay Vanlandingham, Bruce Telephone Company manager, will be the next president of the Bruce Chamber … [Read More...]

Bruce Christmas Parade is on for Thursday night

December 20, 2016 By

Bruce Christmas parade will be Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. after two weather cancellations. … [Read More...]

Sweet potatoes are 10th in commodity value

December 20, 2016 By

The estimated $7.6 billion value of Mississippi agriculture increased by 1.8 percent in 2016, … [Read More...]

Storm damages properties on CR 433

December 19, 2016 By

Dan Parker said it lasted less than a minute. … [Read More...]

Calhoun City Elementary K4 students visit the nursing home

December 19, 2016 By

Calhoun City Elementary's K4 students spread Christmas cheer at the Calhoun County Nursing Home in … [Read More...]

Supervisors told WMA may be target of closure again

December 18, 2016 By

Ted Foster, of Pontotoc, a former state legislator, told Calhoun County Supervisors Wednesday he … [Read More...]

Bruce Parade is cancelled, other events will go forward

December 16, 2016 By

Due to rainy weather forecast for the weekend, the Bruce Christmas parade has been cancelled, but … [Read More...]

Ferguson earns Bruce Rotary honor

December 15, 2016 By

The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for December is Rudy Ferguson, son of Sherry Ferguson and Joe Paul … [Read More...]

Sarah Baker shares tales from her search for missing dog

December 15, 2016 By

Sarah Baker, of Bruce, has turned a five-week adventure filled with ups and downs into a new book … [Read More...]

