New Bruce FBC Pastor Gary Roberson eager to get involved in community
February 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Gary Roberson knew he wanted to be a preacher when he was a young teen, but it took a few years for him to succumb to the call. … [Read More...]
Gauley man arrested on drug charges
February 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
A Calhoun City man was arrested on multiple drug charges after Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on his home. … [Read More...]
Wanted man caught in Rankin County
February 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The man police were seeking in several local burglaries is now in custody in Rankin County. … [Read More...]
Four Wildcats made college choices on National Signing Day
February 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Four Calhoun City football players made their selection Wednesday on National Signing Day to continue their football … [Read More...]
Earnie Corbitt enjoys the Best Seat in the Gym
February 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Earnie Corbitt has seen it all – great games, great players, loud coaches, quiet coaches, been run over, stepped on, … [Read More...]
Patriots have the Mississippi advantage in Super Bowl
February 1, 2017 By Rick Cleveland
The New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will play the 51st Super Bowl in Houston Sunday. That’s Super Bowl LI if … [Read More...]
Calhoun City teams sweep opening powerlifting meets
February 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun City powerlifting teams both earned first in the Wildcat Invitational held last week. … [Read More...]
Bill Fleming
January 25, 2017 By Celia Hillhouse
Retired teacher, coach and administrator Bill Fleming of Calhoun City “always tweaks recipes and … [Read More...]
Jan Cook
January 18, 2017 By Celia Hillhouse
Jan Cook of Vardaman always uses the sweet potato casserole recipe of Mrs. Laudrey Alexander that … [Read More...]
Haley Bollinger
January 11, 2017 By Celia Hillhouse
In the sixth grade at Vardaman, Haley Bollinger did her class “how-to presentation” on making … [Read More...]
Melissa Edmondson
December 28, 2016 By Celia Hillhouse
“All of my daddy’s family say that I cook more like my Mamaw Altha Morgan than anyone else in the … [Read More...]
Supervisors move forward with new county fire districts, may save homeowners money
February 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County homeowners could potentially experience lower insurance rates in the near future … [Read More...]
NWTF’s banquet planned for Feb. 11 in Pittsboro
February 2, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation has announced plans for its 22nd … [Read More...]
Bruce mayor, aldermen all qualify; Goodson is first in Calhoun City
February 1, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope and all five incumbent board members qualified last week to seek re-election. … [Read More...]
Golliday, Fleming join school board; Hardin, Weeks elected president, vice president
January 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sup. Mike Moore welcomed two new board members and encouraged them to get as involved as possible in … [Read More...]
McNeece wins advertising awards from Mississippi Press Association
January 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Lisa McNeece won six advertising awards, including one first place, in the Mississippi Press … [Read More...]
Gen. Fox Conner celebrated at CCHS
January 31, 2017 By Joel McNeece
“This event today was nine years in the making and long overdue,” Calhoun City High School Principal … [Read More...]
Police seeking man for local burglaries
January 30, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County Sheriff's office has issued a warrant for a man wanted for grand larceny here and in … [Read More...]
Pedestrian dies after hit by car Friday night
January 28, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
A Bruce man was killed when he was struck by a car north of Calhoun City last night. … [Read More...]
CEDA honors local businesses, citizens at annual banquet
January 27, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sheila Freely and Calhoun County mayors honored local business and community leaders and Derick … [Read More...]
Sissy Tunnell earns school district Teacher of Year honor
January 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sissy Tunnell never wanted to be anything but a school teacher. … [Read More...]
Hard work of students a decade ago evident in Friday program honoring Gen. Fox Conner
January 26, 2017 By Joel McNeece
In 2007 the U.S. History class at Calhoun City High School went on a quest to build a proper … [Read More...]
Vanlandingham outlines new vision for Bruce Chamber
January 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Jay Vanlandingham, incoming president of the Bruce Chamber of Commerce, outlined some of his goals … [Read More...]
Corbitt, Clements running again in Derma, Vardaman
January 25, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Derma and Vardaman had the only election qualifiers over the past week with just over a month left … [Read More...]
Chamber Award voting underway; Ace Cannon to perform at annual banquet
January 24, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The Bruce Chamber of Commerce will honor local citizens and businesses at its annual banquet … [Read More...]
Seven sent to hospital after three car wreck in Bruce Sunday afternoon
January 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Seven people were transported to the hospital with injuries following a three-car accident on Hwy. … [Read More...]
Jones found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
January 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Frankie Jones will serve the rest of his life in prison after a Calhoun County jury found him guilty … [Read More...]
Jesse Yancy Library hosting Beatles program tonight at theater on Bruce Square
January 23, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The Jesse Yancy Memorial Library invites everyone to “Come Together” for a special program on the … [Read More...]
Baptist Health VP to speak at CEDA banquet, Jan. 26
January 20, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The Calhoun Economic Development Association (CEDA) will celebrate local business and industry while … [Read More...]
Academy students shadow various careers as part of English class project
January 20, 2017 By Anna Claire Watkins of the Academy Character
The Calhoun Academy senior class had to shadow careers that they would like to pursue in the future … [Read More...]
Lawrence King – 60 years and counting in the lumber industry
January 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Leaning against a tall stack of freshly planed lumber, Lawrence King takes in the sights and sounds … [Read More...]
Catholic Charities hosts “Culture of Encounter” event in Vardaman
January 19, 2017 By Mike Talbert
VARDAMAN-- Nearly 150 people of different cultures in Northeast Mississippi gathered last Friday at … [Read More...]
Maddox earns leadership honor from Bruce Rotary
January 19, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Walt Maddox, son of Bryan and Paula Maddox, was recently honored with the monthly leadership award … [Read More...]
Derma’s Mays, Vardaman’s Casey and Holmes are first to qualify for municipal races
January 18, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Derma alderwoman Kendra Mays was the first municipal qualifier in the county as she seeks a second … [Read More...]
MSU students present marketing plan at Sweet Potato Council annual meeting
January 18, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
The local Sweet Potato Council heard a marketing plan from a couple of Mississipi students and named … [Read More...]
Jones’ murder trial begins in Pittsboro
January 17, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
The murder trial of a Pittsboro man started today in Calhoun County Circuit Court. … [Read More...]
Bridge replacement approved; new deputy chancery clerk hired by supervisors
January 17, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County Supervisors approved a bridge replacement and made appointments to two positions at … [Read More...]
Pittsboro sales tax revenue among few still on rise
January 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Sales tax revenue across Calhoun County for the current fiscal year is down mostly, except for … [Read More...]
Davis serving on Secret Service detail for Trump
January 13, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Patrick M. Davis, right, United States Secret Service Special Agent and a native of Bruce, was … [Read More...]
Charlie Johnson – proud veteran, Calhoun County native
January 12, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Charlie “Sonny” Johnson is someone I’ve only visited with in person maybe once or twice, and yet I … [Read More...]
‘City Chamber sets annual banquet for April
January 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun City Chamber President Laura Edwards informed members the annual awards banquet will be … [Read More...]
Adjutant General Boyles to headline Conner event
January 11, 2017 By Pam McPhail
Adjutant General Janson D. Boyles will be among the outstanding speakers honoring the legendary … [Read More...]
Vardaman Town Hall blends old with new
January 11, 2017 By Joel McNeece
There’s plenty to love about the new Vardaman Town Hall from the antique pressed tin on the 15-foot … [Read More...]
Banner man charged, Gauley house burglary
January 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
A Banner man has been charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest and a warrant has … [Read More...]
Early June is projected opening date for new ‘City Sonic
January 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun City’s new Sonic should be open by the beginning of summer and will be located on the vacant … [Read More...]
Qualifying now underway for all mayors, aldermen
January 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
No one had qualified to run in this year’s municipal elections as of Tuesday morning across the … [Read More...]
County unemployment at lowest level in years
January 10, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Unemployment in Calhoun County remains on pace to finish at its lowest mark in two decades according … [Read More...]
Jones, Bobo first two in race for D1 Supervisor
January 6, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County voters in district one will elect a supervisor in November. The field is at two thus … [Read More...]
Monday blood drive in Calhoun City hopes to aid statewide shortage
January 6, 2017 By Susan Ates
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is experiencing a critical need for donors … [Read More...]
Supreme Court Justices Maxwell, Chamberlin take oath in Jackson
January 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
New Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Chamberlin and incumbent Justices James W. Kitchens, James D. … [Read More...]
Willie Mays finds his calling in the kitchen
January 5, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Willie Mays dreams of one day owning his own restaurant and cooking foods from various cultures from … [Read More...]
Major General Fox Conner will be honored at Jan. 27 CCHS event, new biography released
January 4, 2017 By Pam McPhail
Calhoun City High School Principal Mike Ray is inviting the public to honor one of Mississippi’s … [Read More...]
Sonic returning to Calhoun City
January 4, 2017 By Celia Hillhouse
Sonic will be returning to Calhoun City, according to Mayor J.R. Denton as reported at the monthly … [Read More...]
Ordinance requiring helmets for all bicycle riders pondered in Bruce
January 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The Bruce Board of Aldermen tabled a proposed ordinance requiring the wearing of safety helmets for … [Read More...]
Farmer buys lot off Pittsboro Square, planning to put in business
January 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Pittsboro Town Clerk Amy White told the board Tuesday night Guy Farmer Jr. has purchased the former … [Read More...]
Vardaman senior citizens’ center must move
January 4, 2017 By Joel McNeece
The Vardaman Board of Aldermen met for the first time in their new town complex Tuesday night. … [Read More...]
Supervisors reappoint Clanton as board attorney for 2017
January 3, 2017 By Joel McNeece
Calhoun County Supervisors unanimously agreed to rehire Sonny Clanton as board attorney at their … [Read More...]
Bruce man charged with attempted murder after shooting at brother, cousins
January 3, 2017 By Lisa McNeece
A Bruce man has been charged with attempted murder after an altercation with his brother and two … [Read More...]
Reynolds to graduate from UM law school, achieve life goal
January 3, 2017 By Celia Hillhouse
Adreain Reynolds of Bruce will graduate from law school at Ole Miss this May. “I never thought I’d … [Read More...]
Three arrested in Calhoun City armed robbery
December 29, 2016 By Joel McNeece
Three Calhoun City men were arrested Tuesday night for a robbery that took place in a car parked at … [Read More...]
