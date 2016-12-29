  • Happy New Year
Three arrested in Calhoun City armed robbery

December 29, 2016 By

Three Calhoun City men were arrested Tuesday night for a robbery that took place in a car parked at Oakwood Apartments in Calhoun City last Saturday night. … [Read More...]

Ace Cannon reads back of marker.

Top 10 Stories of 2016 in Calhoun County

December 28, 2016 By

Following is the list of top 10 stories of the year in Calhoun County as voted on by the staff of The Journal. … [Read More...]

MississippiBlood-e1366120452745

Blood drives planned in Vardaman, Bruce

December 24, 2016 By

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding community blood drives in Vardaman and Bruce next week. … [Read More...]

Sports

basketball

Lady Wildcats, Lady Trojans earn wins in Cal-Chick Challenge

December 31, 2016 By

Bruce and Calhoun City girls were the only winners for Calhoun County in Friday's Cal-Chick Challenge at Okolona. … [Read More...]

alan

Rams fall at home to Tishomingo 6-3

December 30, 2016 By

The Vardaman Rams lost their first home match of the season Monday, falling 6-3 to visiting Tishomingo County High … [Read More...]

brown97

Bruce, ‘City win in first Ray Brown Classic

December 28, 2016 By

Bruce and Calhoun City boys both earned wins Tuesday in the first annual Ray Brown Classic. … [Read More...]

Rick Cleveland

Is this Alabama football team the best in college football history?

December 28, 2016 By

So, is this Alabama football team the best in college football history? … [Read More...]

Recipes

melissa-edmondson

Melissa Edmondson

December 28, 2016 By

“All of my daddy’s family say that I cook more like my Mamaw Altha Morgan than anyone else in the … [Read More...]

tania-nelson

Tania Nelson

December 21, 2016 By

Tania Nelson of Vardaman learned mostly on her own to cook, but as an adult she got a lot of help … [Read More...]

Jan Cook, Melissa Edmondson, Peggy Whiteside

Award winning pies

December 20, 2016 By

Recipes released for award winning pies in Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival recipe contest. … [Read More...]

linda-bennett-cook

Linda Bennett

December 14, 2016 By

Linda Mosley Bennett says she is “old-fashioned” about Christmas. She likes to make Christmas candy … [Read More...]

fulton513

Becketts, Fultons, Edwards among Christmas Lighting winners

December 22, 2016 By

Christmas Lighting Winners in the annual contest sponsored by the Twentieth Century Club of Bruce … [Read More...]

joy-love-peace-believe-christmas-crafts-pinterest-ybieci-clipart

Christmas Spirit alive and well around Calhoun County

December 21, 2016 By

The Christmas Spirit is alive and well in Calhoun County where countless stories of giving and … [Read More...]

Jay Vanlandingham

Vanlandingham elected to lead Bruce Chamber in 2017

December 21, 2016 By

Jay Vanlandingham, Bruce Telephone Company manager, will be the next president of the Bruce Chamber … [Read More...]

christmas-parade art

Bruce Christmas Parade is on for Thursday night

December 20, 2016 By

Bruce Christmas parade will be Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. after two weather cancellations. … [Read More...]

INFO_2016MSCommoditiesEstimates

Sweet potatoes are 10th in commodity value

December 20, 2016 By

The estimated $7.6 billion value of Mississippi agriculture increased by 1.8 percent in 2016, … [Read More...]

dugard09

Storm damages properties on CR 433

December 19, 2016 By

Dan Parker said it lasted less than a minute. … [Read More...]

img_0005

Calhoun City Elementary K4 students visit the nursing home

December 19, 2016 By

Calhoun City Elementary's K4 students spread Christmas cheer at the Calhoun County Nursing Home in … [Read More...]

Foster

Supervisors told WMA may be target of closure again

December 18, 2016 By

Ted Foster, of Pontotoc, a former state legislator, told Calhoun County Supervisors Wednesday he … [Read More...]

christmas-parade art

Bruce Parade is cancelled, other events will go forward

December 16, 2016 By

Due to rainy weather forecast for the weekend, the Bruce Christmas parade has been cancelled, but … [Read More...]

rudy-ferguson20

Ferguson earns Bruce Rotary honor

December 15, 2016 By

The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for December is Rudy Ferguson, son of Sherry Ferguson and Joe Paul … [Read More...]

baker_3196

Sarah Baker shares tales from her search for missing dog

December 15, 2016 By

Sarah Baker, of Bruce, has turned a five-week adventure filled with ups and downs into a new book … [Read More...]

ccms-vet0

CCMS Christmas giving project honors veterans

December 14, 2016 By

Social Studies students at Calhoun City Middle School have been honoring veterans for years with … [Read More...]

Laura Edwards

New counseling service opens in Calhoun City

December 14, 2016 By

Eleanor Watson with Compassion Counseling told the Calhoun City Chamber Tuesday she has opened an … [Read More...]

Russell Jolly

Calhoun senator Russell Jolly honored by MML

December 13, 2016 By

The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) recently honored Senator Russell Jolly of District 8 for his … [Read More...]

Judge Ann Lamar

Retirement ceremony for Justice Lamar is Dec. 15

December 13, 2016 By

The Mississippi Supreme Court will honor Justice Ann H. Lamar  at a retirement ceremony at 3 p.m.  … [Read More...]

operation-christmas-child

Academy puts together boxes for international project

December 11, 2016 By

Calhoun Academy encouraged its students to participate in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas … [Read More...]

opd-christopher-madkins-3333

Bruce man arrested for embezzlement at Oxford restaurant

December 8, 2016 By

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Bruce resident for allegedly embezzling $15,000. … [Read More...]

pete-vaughn22

It’s not about the money, but the honey

December 8, 2016 By

It’s not about the money for Pete Vaughn, but the honey. The Bruce resident harvests almost 200 … [Read More...]

Jimmy Hubbard

Wright tells Bruce board he wants to expand BCLC facility, Reconnect Therapy on square

December 7, 2016 By

Doug Wright, owner of Bruce Community Living Center (BCLC), told the Bruce Board of Aldermen Tuesday … [Read More...]

Vardaman Mayor James Casey

Vardaman Municipal Complex nearing completion

December 7, 2016 By

Mayor James Casey told the board last night at the regular meeting that  the new municipal complex … [Read More...]

Shane Childs

Derma appoints three to election commissioner posts

December 7, 2016 By

Derma board of aldermen approved three election commissioners– Deborah Phillips, Jack Curtis and … [Read More...]

J.R. Denton

‘City board salutes state champion Wildcats

December 7, 2016 By

Calhoun City aldermen approved a resolution of appreciation of the Calhoun City High School football … [Read More...]

christmas-parade art

More shuffling of parade dates; Calhoun City, Big Creek now up first on Saturday

December 6, 2016 By

Last week’s heavy rains forced lots of changes for Christmas parades around the county. … [Read More...]

homer_0468

Moore joins board of supervisors; paving approved for multi-purpose building

December 5, 2016 By

Calhoun County supervisors welcomed a new board member, approved paving around the multi-purpose … [Read More...]

cc_2905

Calhoun City captures 2A State Championship with 22-8 win over Bay Springs

December 3, 2016 By

The Calhoun City Wildcats capped off a dominant season with a state championship last Friday … [Read More...]

Easley

Easley back in custody after he’s caught in Webster County

December 3, 2016 By

Daniel Easley, who escaped from a work detail at the Calhoun County Jail in a patrol car five days … [Read More...]

santa-rain-umbrella

Bruce, Calhoun City and Vardaman Christmas Parades postponed

December 2, 2016 By

The Bruce and Vardaman Christmas Parades have both been postponed. … [Read More...]

180px-seal_of_the_judiciary_of_mississippi-svg

Rochell appeal for parole denied by Supreme Court regarding 1992 murder case

December 1, 2016 By

The Supreme Court of Mississippi has denied an appeal of Arvin Dale Rochell who was seeking parole. … [Read More...]

MississippiBlood-e1366120452745

Career Center, Academy hosting blood drives next week

December 1, 2016 By

The Calhoun County Career and Technical Center’s Health Science class will be sponsoring a blood … [Read More...]

santa3

Bruce, Calhoun City Christmas Parades are Saturday; Vardaman is next Monday

November 30, 2016 By

Bruce and Calhoun City will host their annual Christmas parades this Saturday, kicking off a flurry … [Read More...]

Homer Moore

Homer Moore wins district two supervisor runoff

November 30, 2016 By

Homer Moore will become the next supervisor in district two after defeating Kevin Chrestman Tuesday … [Read More...]

school-board14

Golliday, Fleming attend first meeting after school board victories

November 29, 2016 By

Calhoun County’s newly elected school board members - Janice Golliday of Bruce and Will Fleming of … [Read More...]

unemployment1

Calhoun unemployment remains low

November 29, 2016 By

Calhoun County unemployment continues to remain at its lowest mark in nearly two decades according … [Read More...]

devault

Coffeeville native serves in Pearl Harbor 75 years after attack that led U.S. into WWII

November 29, 2016 By

PEARL HARBOR – As the nation pauses to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred 75 years … [Read More...]

Easley

Authorities searching for escaped inmate

November 27, 2016 By

Law enforcement authorities are searching near Maben for a Calhoun county inmate who left a work … [Read More...]

quiz-bowl-2016

Academy quiz bowl team excels at Ole Miss competition

November 25, 2016 By

Calhoun Academy’s Academic Quiz Bowl Team attended the 2016 Brain Brawl at Ole Miss last week. … [Read More...]

Dene Fulton

Aquatic therapy among new programs coming to Baptist Calhoun

November 24, 2016 By

Dene Fulton told the Bruce Rotary Club last week the new physical therapy center opening next spring … [Read More...]

Thanksgiving Blessings

What I’m thankful for…

November 24, 2016 By

Bruce Elementary students express what they're thankful for on this Thanksgiving holiday in their … [Read More...]

Bruce Elementary students tell how they would cook a Thanksgiving Turkey

November 23, 2016 By

Bruce Elementary third graders took a moment before leaving school to write out detailed … [Read More...]

Santa sleigh

First of four Christmas parades, flurry of other events start next week

November 23, 2016 By

Calhoun County families will gather to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, which means Christmas … [Read More...]

logo

Operation Christmas Child again a success around Calhoun

November 23, 2016 By

More than 2,000 boxes of goods from all over the county were gathered at Derma Baptist Church last … [Read More...]

hospital04

Baptist Calhoun earns state honor

November 23, 2016 By

Baptist Calhoun, formerly Calhoun Health Services in Calhoun City, has been honored by the … [Read More...]

rotary color

Bruce Rotary begins work on annual Christmas baskets project

November 22, 2016 By

The Bruce Rotary Club is making preparations for its 17th year of providing Christmas baskets for … [Read More...]

img_2627

Accelerated Reading program sidekicks, heroes and superheroes

November 19, 2016 By

We all know that sometimes reading is not the most exciting part of the school year. The majority of … [Read More...]

egg bowl run front2

Fourth Egg Bowl Run coming through Calhoun County Nov. 21

November 18, 2016 By

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will face off for the 113th Battle for the Golden Egg on Saturday, … [Read More...]

Aleta Brown

Goodman scholarship banquet is Nov. 26

November 18, 2016 By

The 33rd Annual A.D. Goodman Scholarship Banquet will be held Saturday, Nov. 26,  at 7 p.m. at the … [Read More...]

city-band85

Calhoun City band members try out for Lions’ All State Band

November 18, 2016 By

Calhoun City band members Julien Jennings, Tony Toups, Anna Kathryn Edgeworth, Audrey Hardaway, … [Read More...]

arabian1

Calvin & April Johnson reminisce of their life with Arabian horses

November 17, 2016 By

Calvin Johnson, of Bruce, knows horses, Arabians to be exact, like few others. It’s a gift he was … [Read More...]

Advisor Amanda Taylor, and the Sales Career Development team Bradley Gordon, Dillon Williams, Jayla Culpepper and Amiah Weball received Bronze emblems.

Vardaman FFA performs well at national competition

November 17, 2016 By

Members of the Vardaman FFA Chapter in Mississippi were among teams participating in the National … [Read More...]

Election Vote

Nov. 29 runoff to feature D2 supervisor, supreme court race

November 16, 2016 By

All Calhoun County voters will have the opportunity to go to the polls Nov. 29 to vote in a runoff, … [Read More...]

