  • Fox Conner
  • Mississippi Prospects
  • Pittsboro board meeting

Headlines

calhoun co politics

Jones, Bobo first two in race for D1 Supervisor

January 6, 2017 By

Calhoun County voters in district one will elect a supervisor in November. The field is at two thus far after the first week of qualifying. … [Read More...]

MississippiBlood-e1366120452745

Monday blood drive in Calhoun City hopes to aid statewide shortage

January 6, 2017 By

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is experiencing a critical need for donors and is asking donors to come in and roll up their sleeves to help boost the blood supply in order to … [Read More...]

01-03-17-sct-oaths-045

Supreme Court Justices Maxwell, Chamberlin take oath in Jackson

January 5, 2017 By

New Supreme Court Justice Robert P. Chamberlin and incumbent Justices James W. Kitchens, James D. Maxwell II and Dawn H. Beam took the oath of office today in Jackson. … [Read More...]

Sports

Ismael Rios

Rams soccer earn big win at home over North Pontotoc

January 6, 2017 By

The Vardaman Rams defeated North Pontotoc 2-1 Thursday night on a frigid night for soccer at Carter Field in Vardaman. … [Read More...]

Rick Cleveland

I say one more year for Payton and Saints

January 4, 2017 By

You are the New Orleans Saints. You have had three straight seasons with seven victories vs. nine defeats. You are under … [Read More...]

prospects

12 county Grizzly team members in Mississippi Prospects games

January 3, 2017 By

Mississippi Prospects is a first time youth organization created to promote the best youth football talent in grades 3-8 … [Read More...]

basketball

Lady Wildcats, Lady Trojans earn wins in Cal-Chick Challenge

December 31, 2016 By

Bruce and Calhoun City girls were the only winners for Calhoun County in Friday's Cal-Chick Challenge at Okolona. … [Read More...]

More Posts from this Category

Recipes

melissa-edmondson

Melissa Edmondson

December 28, 2016 By

“All of my daddy’s family say that I cook more like my Mamaw Altha Morgan than anyone else in the … [Read More...]

tania-nelson

Tania Nelson

December 21, 2016 By

Tania Nelson of Vardaman learned mostly on her own to cook, but as an adult she got a lot of help … [Read More...]

Jan Cook, Melissa Edmondson, Peggy Whiteside

Award winning pies

December 20, 2016 By

Recipes released for award winning pies in Vardaman Sweet Potato Festival recipe contest. … [Read More...]

linda-bennett-cook

Linda Bennett

December 14, 2016 By

Linda Mosley Bennett says she is “old-fashioned” about Christmas. She likes to make Christmas candy … [Read More...]

View more recipes

More Headlines

willie-mays

Willie Mays finds his calling in the kitchen

January 5, 2017 By

Willie Mays dreams of one day owning his own restaurant and cooking foods from various cultures from … [Read More...]

fox-conner

Major General Fox Conner will be honored at Jan. 27 CCHS event, new biography released

January 4, 2017 By

Calhoun City High School Principal Mike Ray is inviting the public to honor one of Mississippi’s … [Read More...]

sonic

Sonic returning to Calhoun City

January 4, 2017 By

Sonic will be returning to Calhoun City, according to Mayor J.R. Denton as reported at the monthly … [Read More...]

bruce-bd71

Ordinance requiring helmets for all bicycle riders pondered in Bruce

January 4, 2017 By

The Bruce Board of Aldermen tabled a proposed ordinance requiring the wearing of safety helmets for … [Read More...]

pittsboro58

Farmer buys lot off Pittsboro Square, planning to put in business

January 4, 2017 By

Pittsboro Town Clerk Amy White told the board Tuesday night Guy Farmer Jr. has purchased the former … [Read More...]

Vardaman Flag

Vardaman senior citizens’ center must move

January 4, 2017 By

The Vardaman Board of Aldermen met for the first time in their new town complex Tuesday night. … [Read More...]

supervisors39

Supervisors reappoint Clanton as board attorney for 2017

January 3, 2017 By

Calhoun County Supervisors unanimously agreed to rehire Sonny Clanton as board attorney at their … [Read More...]

King

Bruce man charged with attempted murder after shooting at brother, cousins

January 3, 2017 By

A Bruce man has been charged with attempted murder after an altercation with his brother and two … [Read More...]

adreain

Reynolds to graduate from UM law school, achieve life goal

January 3, 2017 By

Adreain Reynolds of Bruce will graduate from law school at Ole Miss this May. “I never thought I’d … [Read More...]

robinson

Three arrested in Calhoun City armed robbery

December 29, 2016 By

Three Calhoun City men were arrested Tuesday night for a robbery that took place in a car parked at … [Read More...]

Ace Cannon reads back of marker.

Top 10 Stories of 2016 in Calhoun County

December 28, 2016 By

Following is the list of top 10 stories of the year in Calhoun County as voted on by the staff of … [Read More...]

MississippiBlood-e1366120452745

Blood drives planned in Vardaman, Bruce

December 24, 2016 By

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will be holding community blood drives in Vardaman and Bruce next … [Read More...]

fulton513

Becketts, Fultons, Edwards among Christmas Lighting winners

December 22, 2016 By

Christmas Lighting Winners in the annual contest sponsored by the Twentieth Century Club of Bruce … [Read More...]

joy-love-peace-believe-christmas-crafts-pinterest-ybieci-clipart

Christmas Spirit alive and well around Calhoun County

December 21, 2016 By

The Christmas Spirit is alive and well in Calhoun County where countless stories of giving and … [Read More...]

Jay Vanlandingham

Vanlandingham elected to lead Bruce Chamber in 2017

December 21, 2016 By

Jay Vanlandingham, Bruce Telephone Company manager, will be the next president of the Bruce Chamber … [Read More...]

christmas-parade art

Bruce Christmas Parade is on for Thursday night

December 20, 2016 By

Bruce Christmas parade will be Thursday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. after two weather cancellations. … [Read More...]

INFO_2016MSCommoditiesEstimates

Sweet potatoes are 10th in commodity value

December 20, 2016 By

The estimated $7.6 billion value of Mississippi agriculture increased by 1.8 percent in 2016, … [Read More...]

dugard09

Storm damages properties on CR 433

December 19, 2016 By

Dan Parker said it lasted less than a minute. … [Read More...]

img_0005

Calhoun City Elementary K4 students visit the nursing home

December 19, 2016 By

Calhoun City Elementary's K4 students spread Christmas cheer at the Calhoun County Nursing Home in … [Read More...]

Foster

Supervisors told WMA may be target of closure again

December 18, 2016 By

Ted Foster, of Pontotoc, a former state legislator, told Calhoun County Supervisors Wednesday he … [Read More...]

christmas-parade art

Bruce Parade is cancelled, other events will go forward

December 16, 2016 By

Due to rainy weather forecast for the weekend, the Bruce Christmas parade has been cancelled, but … [Read More...]

rudy-ferguson20

Ferguson earns Bruce Rotary honor

December 15, 2016 By

The Bruce Rotary Youth Leader for December is Rudy Ferguson, son of Sherry Ferguson and Joe Paul … [Read More...]

baker_3196

Sarah Baker shares tales from her search for missing dog

December 15, 2016 By

Sarah Baker, of Bruce, has turned a five-week adventure filled with ups and downs into a new book … [Read More...]

ccms-vet0

CCMS Christmas giving project honors veterans

December 14, 2016 By

Social Studies students at Calhoun City Middle School have been honoring veterans for years with … [Read More...]

Laura Edwards

New counseling service opens in Calhoun City

December 14, 2016 By

Eleanor Watson with Compassion Counseling told the Calhoun City Chamber Tuesday she has opened an … [Read More...]

Russell Jolly

Calhoun senator Russell Jolly honored by MML

December 13, 2016 By

The Mississippi Municipal League (MML) recently honored Senator Russell Jolly of District 8 for his … [Read More...]

Judge Ann Lamar

Retirement ceremony for Justice Lamar is Dec. 15

December 13, 2016 By

The Mississippi Supreme Court will honor Justice Ann H. Lamar  at a retirement ceremony at 3 p.m.  … [Read More...]

operation-christmas-child

Academy puts together boxes for international project

December 11, 2016 By

Calhoun Academy encouraged its students to participate in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas … [Read More...]

opd-christopher-madkins-3333

Bruce man arrested for embezzlement at Oxford restaurant

December 8, 2016 By

The Oxford Police Department arrested a Bruce resident for allegedly embezzling $15,000. … [Read More...]

pete-vaughn22

It’s not about the money, but the honey

December 8, 2016 By

It’s not about the money for Pete Vaughn, but the honey. The Bruce resident harvests almost 200 … [Read More...]

Jimmy Hubbard

Wright tells Bruce board he wants to expand BCLC facility, Reconnect Therapy on square

December 7, 2016 By

Doug Wright, owner of Bruce Community Living Center (BCLC), told the Bruce Board of Aldermen Tuesday … [Read More...]

Vardaman Mayor James Casey

Vardaman Municipal Complex nearing completion

December 7, 2016 By

Mayor James Casey told the board last night at the regular meeting that  the new municipal complex … [Read More...]

Shane Childs

Derma appoints three to election commissioner posts

December 7, 2016 By

Derma board of aldermen approved three election commissioners– Deborah Phillips, Jack Curtis and … [Read More...]

J.R. Denton

‘City board salutes state champion Wildcats

December 7, 2016 By

Calhoun City aldermen approved a resolution of appreciation of the Calhoun City High School football … [Read More...]

christmas-parade art

More shuffling of parade dates; Calhoun City, Big Creek now up first on Saturday

December 6, 2016 By

Last week’s heavy rains forced lots of changes for Christmas parades around the county. … [Read More...]

homer_0468

Moore joins board of supervisors; paving approved for multi-purpose building

December 5, 2016 By

Calhoun County supervisors welcomed a new board member, approved paving around the multi-purpose … [Read More...]

cc_2905

Calhoun City captures 2A State Championship with 22-8 win over Bay Springs

December 3, 2016 By

The Calhoun City Wildcats capped off a dominant season with a state championship last Friday … [Read More...]

Easley

Easley back in custody after he’s caught in Webster County

December 3, 2016 By

Daniel Easley, who escaped from a work detail at the Calhoun County Jail in a patrol car five days … [Read More...]

santa-rain-umbrella

Bruce, Calhoun City and Vardaman Christmas Parades postponed

December 2, 2016 By

The Bruce and Vardaman Christmas Parades have both been postponed. … [Read More...]

180px-seal_of_the_judiciary_of_mississippi-svg

Rochell appeal for parole denied by Supreme Court regarding 1992 murder case

December 1, 2016 By

The Supreme Court of Mississippi has denied an appeal of Arvin Dale Rochell who was seeking parole. … [Read More...]

MississippiBlood-e1366120452745

Career Center, Academy hosting blood drives next week

December 1, 2016 By

The Calhoun County Career and Technical Center’s Health Science class will be sponsoring a blood … [Read More...]

santa3

Bruce, Calhoun City Christmas Parades are Saturday; Vardaman is next Monday

November 30, 2016 By

Bruce and Calhoun City will host their annual Christmas parades this Saturday, kicking off a flurry … [Read More...]

Homer Moore

Homer Moore wins district two supervisor runoff

November 30, 2016 By

Homer Moore will become the next supervisor in district two after defeating Kevin Chrestman Tuesday … [Read More...]

school-board14

Golliday, Fleming attend first meeting after school board victories

November 29, 2016 By

Calhoun County’s newly elected school board members - Janice Golliday of Bruce and Will Fleming of … [Read More...]

unemployment1

Calhoun unemployment remains low

November 29, 2016 By

Calhoun County unemployment continues to remain at its lowest mark in nearly two decades according … [Read More...]

devault

Coffeeville native serves in Pearl Harbor 75 years after attack that led U.S. into WWII

November 29, 2016 By

PEARL HARBOR – As the nation pauses to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor, which occurred 75 years … [Read More...]

Easley

Authorities searching for escaped inmate

November 27, 2016 By

Law enforcement authorities are searching near Maben for a Calhoun county inmate who left a work … [Read More...]

quiz-bowl-2016

Academy quiz bowl team excels at Ole Miss competition

November 25, 2016 By

Calhoun Academy’s Academic Quiz Bowl Team attended the 2016 Brain Brawl at Ole Miss last week. … [Read More...]

Dene Fulton

Aquatic therapy among new programs coming to Baptist Calhoun

November 24, 2016 By

Dene Fulton told the Bruce Rotary Club last week the new physical therapy center opening next spring … [Read More...]

Thanksgiving Blessings

What I’m thankful for…

November 24, 2016 By

Bruce Elementary students express what they're thankful for on this Thanksgiving holiday in their … [Read More...]

More Posts from this Category